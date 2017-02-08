New charge says gymnastics doc destroyed possible evidence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A former sports doctor at Michigan State University is accused of destroying possible evidence in the months before he was charged with possessing child pornography.

The charge was added Tuesday to Larry Nassar’s indictment in federal court in western Michigan.

Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State until late summer and is a former volunteer doctor with USA Gymnastics. Besides the child porn case, he’s charged in state court with assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home.

Separately, he’s facing civil lawsuits from more than two dozen former athletes who say they were assaulted during treatments. Nassar has denied the allegations.

In the latest development, authorities allege that Nassar in September had all files destroyed on a laptop computer. He was charged in the child porn case in mid-December.