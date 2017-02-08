Michiganders take dim view of new president

Michigan residents aren’t very happy with President Trump or his first few weeks in office.

That’s according to the results of a new EPIC-MRA poll that’s out today.

Most Michiganders say they have a dim view of the new president.

While 39% percent say they have a “favorable” opinion of Donald Trump, 48% say it’s “unfavorable.”

That pretty much mirrors what they think of the job he’s doing so far.

Again, 40% give trump a *positive* rating, while 54% give him a negative one.

Those numbers also seem to explain how folks feel about where the country is headed.

Only about a third of people (35%) polled say America is on the right track, while slightly less than half (45%) say it’s on the wrong one.

Twenty percent of people didn’t have an opinion or didn’t want to say.

Pollster Bernie Porn says he’s surprised to see the numbers so low so quickly.

“Michigan is one of the three key states to put him in the White House,” he said. “To see that he is underwater, not only in terms of personal favorability but also in job rating, I think that is rather surprising.”

The poll of some 600 people was done between January 30th and February 2nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.