Meridian Township approves resolution to stand against travel ban

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Meridian Township has joined East Lansing in opposing President Trump’s executive order.

With one dissenting vote, the Township Board approved a resolution during its Tuesday night meeting, urging the President reverse his January 27 travel ban.

In the resolution, the township identifies the country as a nation of immigrants, and says the immigration makes America stronger and safer.

It cites events from the 20th century, when the US admitted large groups of immigrants.

