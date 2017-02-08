WATCH: Gov. Snyder unveils budget plan for next year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is laying out his budget proposals for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

For the past six years Michigan has had a balanced budget planned months ahead of schedule and Governor Snyder is hoping to continue down that path again this year.

Gov. Snyder is joined in the presentation by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and State Budget Office Director Al Pscholka.

The governor is proposing a $56 billion state spending plan that includes modest funding increases for education and a scaled-backed call for a statewide infrastructure fund.

The budget presented Wednesday to lawmakers would increase K-12 funding by between $50 and $100 per pupil, with districts getting another $50 for each high school student. It’d be a new way of funding schools.

The plan also would allocate nearly $50 million more toward Flint’s water crisis, bringing the total state commitment to $300 million.

Snyder says the plan is fiscally responsible and would provide for key investments in education and other critical programs.

He’s asking for $20 million for a “down payment” on future infrastructure needs. He sought much more last year, but the request was largely abandoned in budget negotiations.

Gov. Snyder said the four major points of the budget focus on job creation, education, infrastructure and pensions.

You can watch the livestream of the budget presentation from the Senate Hearing Room in downtown Lansing.

6 News has multiple crews covering the presentation and will be updating the story online and on 6 News.