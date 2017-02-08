Dog food recalled for deadly contamination

By Published: Updated:
Recall

(WLNS) – If you’re a dog owner you’ll want to make a note here.

There’s a dog food recall that can be fatal for your pet.

The canned dog food company Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its “Hunk of Beef” dog food because it could contain traces of a drug most commonly used to euthanize animals.

The food was sold in Michigan and was manufactured the week of June 6th through June 13th.

Federal officials say one dog has died after eating the food and at least five others have gotten sick.

RECALL INFORMATION: Dog food recall

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s