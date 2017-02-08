Dog food recalled for deadly contamination

(WLNS) – If you’re a dog owner you’ll want to make a note here.

There’s a dog food recall that can be fatal for your pet.

The canned dog food company Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its “Hunk of Beef” dog food because it could contain traces of a drug most commonly used to euthanize animals.

The food was sold in Michigan and was manufactured the week of June 6th through June 13th.

Federal officials say one dog has died after eating the food and at least five others have gotten sick.

