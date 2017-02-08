Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Jamarra Nikee Arnold has a felony warrant for robbery out of Lansing. Arnold is a black female, 25, 5’6″ and weighs 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Comanche Blake-Lee Clay has a felony warrant for robbery out of Lansing. Clay is a white male, 19, 5’8″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Attempt to identify:

On the evening of Friday, February 3, the Lansing Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Belle Chace Boulevard for a large fight at an apartment complex. The fight resulted in a serious injury. Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.