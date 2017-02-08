BREAKING: Lansing Police surround SW side garage

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are on the scene of an apparent standoff on the city’s southwest side.
6 News crews are seeing officers with guns drawn at the corner of Ingham Street and Cabot Drive.
That’s in the area of Waverly and Jolly Road.
Police are using a bullhorn to speak to a person inside a garage.
It’s been going on since just after 4:00 p.m. and it’s not known at this time what caused the situation.
This story will be updated as the situation changes.
SW Lansing standoff
SW Lansing standoff x
