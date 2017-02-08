Ann Arbor could be Michigan’s first Sanctuary City

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is moving to become the state’s first Sanctuary City.

The City Council approved a resolution on Monday telling the City Attorney and Administrator to look into the option of declaring Sanctuary City status.

With Sanctuary City status, the city would offer safe harbor for undocumented immigrants who might otherwise be deported by immigration officials.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw federal funding to cities that refuse to cooperate with his executive order and authorities carrying it out.

Ann Arbor Council members say they want to consider that consequence as it looks at local policies to strengthen protections for immigrants.