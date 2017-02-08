6 Sports Team of the Week February 8

(WLNS) – It’s been a tale of two seasons for Dansville boys basketball.

After losing a number of players to graduation after last season, the team has shaken off a 1-4 start to win 8 of its last 9 games and re-enter the C-M-A-C race.

“Our offense has picked up but we are buying in more to defense” said longtime coach Cole Feldpausch. “We would have stretches where we just didn’t defend for 3 or 4 minutes and we’re getting those stretches better, we’re learning how to play for 32 minutes through the ups and downs of a basketball game,” he continued.

The turnaround has been fueled by younger players learning how to finish games as the season has gone on, and the sophomores and juniors are stepping up in a big way.

“We’re capable of beating any team I feel like at any time but it’s just like on defense I feel if we lock down, we can beat any team.” Says sophomore forward Caleb Hodgson. “We just gotta have a short memory and come ready to play every game.”

Dansville’s hot streak began as the calendar turned to 2017 with a 3 point win over Bath, and this Friday night, things come full circle for the Aggies as they head up to the Bees’ hive.

“Yeah I think we’re really looking forward to that game, I mean that’s where were playing districts so we feel like we have a really good chance going in.” said Hodgson

“This will be a really good test to see where we’re at from then and especially ya know this will be a different game, we have to beat them at their place uh so you know it will be a good test to see where we are at now,” said Feldpausch.

Congratulations to the Dansville Aggies, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.