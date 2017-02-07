UPDATE: Negotiations to continue after special meeting of Waverly School Board

Published: Updated:
pic-of-waverly

WAVERLY, Mich. – The Waverly School Board held a special meeting Monday night in relation to the ongoing contract dispute with its teachers.

More than 100 teachers in the district have been working without a contract since July 2016, and the meeting was another step to hopefully reach an agreement both sides can agree on.

While the meeting lasted several hours, no conclusion was reached and at this point, negotiations will continue.

Some of the primary concerns discussed Monday night included benefits, salary, and class sizes.

Both the teachers and the Board want to reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

The Board says it has already put forth 8 different offers for the teachers to consider.

