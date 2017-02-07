Skubick: Plan would use health as way to keep Medicaid

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Poor families on Medicaid may be asked to adopt healthier life styles or face the possible loss of their health insurance.

Legislative Republicans are looking at that and Democrats are expected to fight it.

Some Republicans want those on Medicaid to lose weight, stop smoking and dial back their drinking or, if over a period of time, they could lose their health insurance.

“I’m shocked and yet I’m not shocked to think the Republicans would try social engineering and demand that people radically change their life styles,” said Democrat Rep. Tom Cochran.

“I’d have to have you define social engineering,” answered Sen. Mike Shirkey. “I’m interested in having great health care3 for the state of Michigan.”

Republican lawmaker Shirkey is the only doctor in the House and he is teaming up with a Republican senator to impose sanctions if Medicaid recipients don’t shape up.

“We’re excepting the fact that you may need a bridge on health related obstacles inhibiting you from achieving your highest level of productivity which ever, whatever that is but it’s not a permanent entitlement,” said Sen. Shirkey.

So if you’re overweight, or you smoke or you drink too much you need to correct that and if you don’t you lose these benefits? Sen. Shirkey answers “Well, you lose the benefits after a time period any way my suggestion is 48 months.”

Democrat Rep. Cochran concludes it’s not far-fetched in thinking that losing health insurance could result in deaths. “I think its a little dangerous of them to think they are going to dictate to people how they live their lives.”

Dr. Bizon argues he’s trying to save lives.

“These are all very valuable things that are going to lead to healthy populations and how do you force some to do this? You have to have incentives if you can properly fashion it. It’s a goal worth achieving.”