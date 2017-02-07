Safer Internet Day 2017

LANSING, MI – February 7th, 2017 is the Official Safer Internet Day! Safer Internet Day is a day supported by multiple technology companies where people around the world come together to teach children and young people how to use the internet safely and responsibly.

When your teaching children, it’s always important to remember that online safety starts offline. There are three main points to tackle:

1. Talk with them about it. Be clear about your family’s rules and expectations around technology and what the consequences are for inappropriate use.

2. Use technology together. It’s a good way to teach online safety and it creates opportunities for you to talk through different situations as they come up.

3. Teach your family to communicate online responsibly. Here’s a good rule of thumb: if you wouldn’t say it to someone’s face, don’t text it, email it, instant-message it, or post it as a comment on someone’s page.

In order to teach young people online safety, you should make sure your accounts and passwords are safe. As a supporter of Safer Internet— Google has a hub of information you can utilize for free! Google’s Security Center has all of the information you’ll need to make sure you and your family is staying safe online.

To see what others are saying, search the hashtag #SID2017 on Twitter and Facebook.