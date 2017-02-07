Passenger traffic up in 2016 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) – Nearly a million more airline passengers used Detroit Metropolitan Airport in 2016 than in the previous year.

Passenger traffic topped 34.4 million last year at the airport in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. Officials partly credit the 960,000 increase to new domestic and international service.

The Wayne County Airport Authority also says takeoffs and landings were up by about four percent.

Four airlines and one cargo carrier have started service at the airport since 2014.

Joe Cambron, the authority’s air service development director, says airport officials meet throughout the year “with current and potential airlines with the goal of maximizing air service.”

