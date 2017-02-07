MSU Veterinary college receives $12.6 million donation from alumnus

WLNS-DOT-COM Logo By Published: Updated:
msu-hack

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine has received a large donation from an alumnus of the college.

At $12.6 million, it is the biggest gift the college has ever received.

Albert Dehn graduated from the school in 1950 and made a career of treating dairy cows in Wisconsin.

Dehn was a lifelong supporter of education, leaving MSU the gift upon his death.

The University says the money will create two new endowed chairs for departments dealing with large animals and veterinary diagnostics.

The donation is so large, that it could add another two positions in the future.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s