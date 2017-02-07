MSU Veterinary college receives $12.6 million donation from alumnus

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine has received a large donation from an alumnus of the college.

At $12.6 million, it is the biggest gift the college has ever received.

Albert Dehn graduated from the school in 1950 and made a career of treating dairy cows in Wisconsin.

Dehn was a lifelong supporter of education, leaving MSU the gift upon his death.

The University says the money will create two new endowed chairs for departments dealing with large animals and veterinary diagnostics.

The donation is so large, that it could add another two positions in the future.