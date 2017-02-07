Ingham County Sheriff announces arrest in October slaying

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It was a homicide that baffled investigators from the Ingham County Sheriff Office from the day it happened.

Today Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced an arrest in the October slaying of 69-year old David Fluke.

39-year-old Thomas Densmore of Delhi Township is now facing open murder charges in connection with Fluke’s death.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said tips from citizens helped lead to arrest and that Fluke had been dead at least four days before the body was discovered.

It is believed the victim knew the suspect.

On October 22 of last year Fluke’s body was found at the Holt Heritage Village Apartments on the 5000 block of Willoughby Road.

While it was clear Fluke was a homicide victim, there were few leads in finding a suspect.

Investigators learned that Fluke had contact with the LGBT and homeless communities and often used social media to find male companions.

An effort began immediately to identify and find a man who had been seen with Fluke during September until his death in October.

At the time he was described as white with a pale complexion, in his 20s, 5’8″ – 6′ tall, medium build and very short, blond hair.

Investigators were also working with the possibility that the man was a crossdresser and could have been wearing a blond, shoulder length wig.