Ingham County Sheriff announces arrest in October slaying

By Published: Updated:
fluke-suspect

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It was a homicide that baffled investigators from the Ingham County Sheriff Office from the day it happened.

Today Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced an arrest in the October slaying of 69-year old David Fluke.

39-year-old Thomas Densmore of Delhi Township is now facing open murder charges in connection with Fluke’s death.

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said tips from citizens helped lead to arrest and that Fluke had been dead at least four days before the body was discovered.

It is believed the victim knew the suspect.

On October 22 of last year Fluke’s body was found at the Holt Heritage Village Apartments on the 5000 block of Willoughby Road.

While it was clear Fluke was a homicide victim, there were few leads in finding a suspect.

Investigators learned that Fluke had contact with the LGBT and homeless communities and often used social media to find male companions.

An effort began immediately to identify and find a man who had been seen with Fluke during September until his death in October.

At the time he was described as white with a pale complexion, in his 20s, 5’8″ – 6′ tall, medium build and very short, blond hair.

Investigators were also working with the possibility that the man was a crossdresser and could have been wearing a blond, shoulder length wig.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s