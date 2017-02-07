“Honey” Pet Of The Day February 7

Meet “Honey”, our Pet Of The Day today. Honey is a 2-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat. She’s a pretty little girl with some calico markings. Honey is friendly and enjoys a good cuddle. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Honey by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

