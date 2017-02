EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing Board of Education approved a resolution to put a bond proposal on the ballot in May.

The $93 million bond would provide tax revenue for construction and demolition projects in the district for the next four years.

If passed, tax would be about $180 for homes valued at $200 thousand or more.

We’ll be sure to let you know of other bond proposals going on the ballots this May as soon as we hear about them.