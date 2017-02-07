Baby born during improbable Super Bowl LI comeback named ‘Brady’

LANSING, MI – What else is a Massachusetts couple supposed to name a boy born right before the onset of the New England’s 25-point Super Bowl comeback win other than Brady?

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, that’s exactly what Colleen and Sean Gaffney named their son, Brady James Gaffney, who was born in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI while the Patriots trailed 28-3.

“It was literally the middle of the third quarter,” Colleen Gaffney told the Cape Cod Times. “My husband’s like, ‘Now! You have to have this baby so they come back.'”

The Associated Press reports the 7.7-pound baby was born 8:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Falmouth Hospital in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Sean Gaffney said the Patriots’ historic comeback and Tom Brady’s record-setting performance against the Atlanta Falcons kicked into full-gear after Brady was welcomed to the world.

New England won the first-ever overtime Super Bowl game 34-28 as Tom Brady won his fifth championship and fourth game MVP award. Brady, the former University of Michigan quarterback, orchestrated the comeback with nearly 200 yards passing in the fourth quarter alone.

While the Tom Brady influence is more obvious, the parents said the middle name is an homage to New England running back James White.

The Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to win the Super Bowl, capping a year in which several U.S. sports championships ended in high drama.

White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and set Super Bowl records for most receptions by a running back (14) while scoring three times and adding 139 yards through the air and on the ground.

Brady, 39, set Super Bowl records for completions (43), attempts (62) and passing yards (466), and became the first at his position to win five Super Bowls.

The newest addition to the Gaffney family isn’t the only football-influenced name as they have a 6-year-old son named after former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn, and a dog named after Sean Astin’s “Rudy.”

