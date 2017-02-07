Baby born during improbable Super Bowl LI comeback named ‘Brady’

By Published: Updated:
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LANSING, MI – What else is a Massachusetts couple supposed to name a boy born right before the onset of the New England’s 25-point Super Bowl comeback win other than Brady?

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, that’s exactly what Colleen and Sean Gaffney named their son, Brady James Gaffney, who was born in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI while the Patriots trailed 28-3.

“It was literally the middle of the third quarter,” Colleen Gaffney told the Cape Cod Times. “My husband’s like, ‘Now! You have to have this baby so they come back.'”

The Associated Press reports the 7.7-pound baby was born 8:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Falmouth Hospital in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Sean Gaffney said the Patriots’ historic comeback and Tom Brady’s record-setting performance against the Atlanta Falcons kicked into full-gear after Brady was welcomed to the world.

New England won the first-ever overtime Super Bowl game 34-28 as Tom Brady won his fifth championship and fourth game MVP award. Brady, the former University of Michigan quarterback, orchestrated the comeback with nearly 200 yards passing in the fourth quarter alone.

While the Tom Brady influence is more obvious, the parents said the middle name is an homage to New England running back James White.

The Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to win the Super Bowl, capping a year in which several U.S. sports championships ended in high drama.

White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and set Super Bowl records for most receptions by a running back (14) while scoring three times and adding 139 yards through the air and on the ground.

Brady, 39, set Super Bowl records for completions (43), attempts (62) and passing yards (466), and became the first at his position to win five Super Bowls.

The newest addition to the Gaffney family isn’t the only football-influenced name as they have a 6-year-old son named after former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn, and a dog named after Sean Astin’s “Rudy.”

For more information visit Mlive.com.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s