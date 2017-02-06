Waverly Board of Education to hear from public during tonight’s special meeting

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Teachers at Waverly community schools in Lansing are looking for change. That’s because since July 1, 2016, they’ve been working without a contract.

Monday night, during a meeting at 6:30, those teachers and members of the public get another chance to address the Waverly Board of Education.

It’s a second chance because last month, during the board’s Jan. 23 meeting, the public meeting was cut short after the board thought they ran out of time.

Because of that, people were not allowed to speak, as board members walked out and continued the session behind closed doors.

The board has since issued an apology after being informed doing this wasn’t right.

Last month, students even organized a “walk-out” to show their support.

The teachers are negotiating with the district over salaries, benefits, and class sizes.

