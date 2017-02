EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Spartan head basketball coach Tom Izzo met the media today and talked about the upcoming game against the University of Michigan.

The Wolverines are coming off a 70-66 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Spartans are rolling after defeating Nebraska in a big road win 72-61.

Izzo covered a lot of ground in today’s media session and this is an extended video of that conference.