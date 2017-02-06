Two in hospital after car runs red light, police say alcohol a factor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police say alcohol was a factor in a crash that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital.

According to Lansing Police, a driver sped through a flashing red light at the intersections of Aurelius Road and Cavanaugh Road, plowing into another SUV.

The SUV rolled-over and both occupants were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver that sped through the light may have been intoxicated.

Charges for the driver could be announced as early as Monday.