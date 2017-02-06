Targeted Ads: What are they and how to opt out

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI – If you’ve searched for something online, you’ve probably noticed you will quickly start seeing ads for whatever you searched for.

Every time you go to a new website and search for something, the ad network the website works with will put a little bit of code, called a cookie, onto your computer. When you visit a site that recognizes the cookie, they will send you more ads about whatever you were searching for.

The same thing goes for Facebook. Every like you give a news story, every status update you post, and every photo caption you write is tracked and sold to advertisers.

To opt out of Facebook showing you targeted ads from other sites, open your Facebook page and click the upside-down triangle in the upper right hand corner. Select “Settings” and then click “Ads.”

Turning these settings off will help with targeted ads on Facebook but it doesn’t stop sharing with the rest of the 120 companies in the ad network that Facebook works with.

To check what companies are tracking you go to www.aboutads.info/choices/. Here you can see what companies are tracking you and you have the option to opt-out.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s