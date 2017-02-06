“Sky” Pet Of The Day February 6

Meet “Sky” our Pet Of The Day today. Sky is a beautiful, 7-month-old girl. She looks like she has some Burmese in her family tree because of her muted tiger stripes, dark color and lanky legs. Sky has a wonderful personality and loves people. She okay with other cats. Sky has been spayed, has had her appropriate shots and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Sky by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.
