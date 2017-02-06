Skubick: Hopefuls lining up for 2018 political races

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Some familiar names are emerging as potential statewide candidates next year.

DeWitt Rep. Tom Leonard appeared with his spouse and new baby on the day he was elected the new Speaker of the Michigan House.

But that Speakership ends in two years and Mr. Leonard will need a job and, although he steadfastly refuses to confirm it, he is eyeing a run for state attorney general.

With the current attorney general term-limited out of office, it’s an open seat which means, if Mr. Leonard runs, he won’t be alone.

Kalamazoo Republican state Senator Tonya Schuitmaker is also interested in the attorney general position.

On the Democratic side the current U.S. Attorney for southeast Michigan, Barbara McQuade, is expected to be fired by President Donald Trump and Ms. McQuade is being courted to run for attorney general, too.

The other statewide office up for grabs is now occupied by Secretary of State Ruth Johnson..

but she can’t run again next year and the Senate Republican floor leader from Oakland County Mike Kowall is expected to run for secretary of state.

In 2010, Ms. Johnson beat Democrat Jocelyn Benson in the secretary of state contest.

Ms. Benson is not ready to confirm this but she is defiantly running for the post again next year with the formal announcement later on.

And the first Democrat to get in the race for governor is one month into the mission and already Gretchen Whitmer is looking for a running mate.

Two names on the list: Oakland County treasurer Andy Meisner, who is a former Michigan House member, as is David Woodward who is now on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners

And rest assured before it’s over, nobody knows how many more will join these folks as possible statewide candidates next year.