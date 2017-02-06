MSU Study Abroad program impacted by travel ban

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The travel ban is also impacting MSU’s study abroad program.

Last week the university sent a letter to all international students advising them to “not travel outside the U.S. unless absolutely necessary.”

But American MSU students are also affected by the President’s executive order.

The study abroad program at Michigan State University is among the best in the nation but it’s facing some new obstacles in this day and age.

In the last couple of weeks since the travel ban, MSU students have been coming to campus’s International Center asking about how the presidents executive orders might affect or even jeopardize their study abroad plans

Anthony Ogden, executive director of MSU’s Office for Education Abroad, says the university previously encouraged all students to study abroad.

But now, they’re telling students from countries that are part of the travel ban to stay put.

“They are concerned about going abroad because of the fears that they may not be able to come back home,” explained Ogden.

And the travel ban isn’t the only concern.

Ogden says the executive order to build a wall along our Mexican border is also adding to anti-American sentiment overseas, leaving some students concerned for their safety.

That’s something he says his office is already addressing.

“How do we support our students in handling potential anti-American sentiment around the world or simply how do they address questions?,” asked Ogden. “You know why did you elect Donald Trump? A lot of the world has concerns about that. We are bringing those modules into our pre departure orientations.”

But even with concerns Ogden believes its important that students who can do so safely continue to venture out into the world as part of the university’s global programs.