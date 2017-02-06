Michigan lawmaker resigns from office to resolve charges

By Published: Updated:
Rep. Brian Banks, D-Detroit, has agreed to resign from the House of Representatives. In this photo he helped fellow House Democrats announce a new urban workgroup on April 28, 2016. (Emily Lawler | MLive.com)
Rep. Brian Banks, D-Detroit, has agreed to resign from the House of Representatives. In this photo he helped fellow House Democrats announce a new urban workgroup on April 28, 2016. (Emily Lawler | MLive.com)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record has resigned from office as part of a deal to resolve charges alleging he submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $7,500 loan in 2010.

Third-term Democratic state Rep. Brian Banks of Detroit announced his resignation in a Wayne County courtroom Monday.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements while three felony counts were dropped. He could face up to a year in prison. Sentencing is Feb. 17.

The 40-year-old was charged in June by state Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Banks was previously convicted of writing bad checks and credit card fraud. Because the felony charges were dismissed, Banks won’t be considered a habitual offender – which could have subjected him to more time behind bars.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s