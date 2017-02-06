Michigan DEQ unveils new E. Coli- tracking map

deqmap

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has introduced an online interactive map allowing residents to track bacteria in Michigan waterways.

E. Coli is a recurring problem in many of the state’s lakes and beaches, so the DEQ devised the map as a response to help keep residents informed.

Spikes in E. Coli are known to be caused by man-made sources like untreated sewage and agriculture, but can also be caused by natural sources like gathering of water fowl.

These cases can leave swimmers at risk.

While the map itself is currently a draft of a finished system, it is part of a larger statewide effort to address problems with E. Coli and other bacteria.

The map can be found here.

