Lansing School District opens new Welcome Center

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing School District is opening a new Welcome Center tonight at the former Elmhurst Elementary School.

The facility will give families who are enrolling their children into the Lansing School District an opportunity to learn about the educational opportunities offered to students all in a one-stop location.

“The Lansing School District offers more educational options than any other school district in Mid-Michigan region and welcome families to explore all the opportunities available in the district,” said superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul.

The district offers students programs like the Lansing Pathway Promise and H.O.P.E. Scholarship opportunities.

Parents will also be able to enroll their children in the school of their choice at the Welcome Center.

Tonight’s ribbon-cutting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Elmhurst Elementary is located at 2400 Pattengill Avenue.

