Lansing Community College Board of Trustees to meet; contract agreements on table

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Community College Board of Trustees will meet in a special session tonight to ratify two union contracts.

The Board of Trustees will work through an agenda made up of ratification of Collective Bargaining Agreements with the LCC Michigan Association of Higher Education and the LCC Part-time Clerical Technical Union.

The LCC faculty had been working without a contract since August of last year.

Major sticking points were focused on pay and benefits for part-time and full-time employees.

The agreement does detail that membership in the association is voluntary, in accordance with Michigan being a Right to Work state.

The new pacts would, if ratified, be in effect through August 2020.

The Administration at LCC is requesting that the Board of Trustee vote to approve the collective bargaining agreement.

6 News will be updating this story after the LCC Board votes tonight.