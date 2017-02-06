Deputy’s close call reminds drivers to move over

An Eaton County Deputy has a brush with disaster, and it’s not the first time it’s happened in Mid-Michigan.

It only takes a moment for the unthinkable to happen.

In this instance, a suspected drunk driver, speeding into an Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy.

One incident, Captain Jeff Campbell says was too close for comfort.

“This is the kind of thing that I worry about, every night, one of my deputies getting hurt, something like this can happen to anybody and it happens in the blink of an eye,” says Campbell.

Campbell says, this time his deputy got lucky.

Walking away without serious injuries after assisting a Michigan State Trooper during a traffic stop.

“The Trooper was putting somebody in the back of his patrol car and he stepped out to give him some space to do that,” says Campbell.

That Trooper, is David Williams from the Michigan State Police.

“We were having a brief conversation beside the drivers side of my car, at which point a vehicle that none of us saw or heard came by,” says Williams.

He says, this incident calls attention to several things.

The dangers of drinking and driving.

The importance of Michigan’s “Move Over Law.”

And the reason why officers don’t park directly behind drivers they pull over.

“The truck hit the deputy’s car first, slid alongside of it, and then the mirror and side piece of the truck actually hit the deputy himself,” says Williams.

Williams says, once he realized the deputy was okay, he changed his focus to the suspect.

25-year old, Benjamin Murphy of Lansing was arrested and now faces several charges stemming from driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and running from police.

He is due back in court next week.

The injured deputy is still recovering, but expected to be back to work this Wednesday.