Board of Education apologizes, sets public meeting at Waverly Middle School Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly Community Schools teachers have been working without a contract since July of last year and Monday they’ll get another chance to address the Board of Education.

Administrators say they want to correct their practice for public comment after a previous session ended with board members walking out and continuing their meeting behind closed doors.

Monday night’s meeting was planned to give the public another chance to voice their concerns.

On January 23rd people were not allowed to speak after board members walked out and continued the session behind closed doors.

The Board of Education issued an apology after their attorney informed them that this policy is not legal.

The Waverly Education Association says they want the board to hear the community’s thoughts on issues like class-sizes, health-care and compensation.

The meeting will take place Monday at Waverly Middle School at 6:30 p.m.