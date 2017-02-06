6 Sports Play of the Week February 6

Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

We can dig through the vault from the last seven days and find a lot of worthy candidates.

But who’s kidding who?

We really need not look back any further than during the 4th quarter of yesterday’s Super Bowl in Houston.

The pass from Tom Brady of the Patriots downfield and New England receiver Julian Edelmen somewhow hauls this pass in and makes the catch amidst 3 Atlanta Falcon defenders.

This was the play of the game and allowed the Patriots to keep a drive alive in their comeback victory.

And because they won the game this play by Edelman will go down as one of the all-time great plays in the 51-year history of the Super Bowl.

That is our clear-cut 6 Sports Play of the Week….wow!!!!!!

