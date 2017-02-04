Neighbors shocked by homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “I heard at least 6 gunshots,” said Brandee Carpenter.

“Out of nowhere, I heard this really loud bang and I knew what it was because how loud it was,” Larissa Shaner stated.

Neighbors…stunned and fearful for their lives after hearing multiple rounds of gun-shots fire off in their neighborhood early Saturday morning on the 5100 block of Wexford and Jolly Road.

“I was really scared because it was like really close to the house, said Shaner.

Shaner who lives nearby the scene says it sent a shock right down her spine and made her second guess how safe her neighborhood really is.

“I was like scared like I didn’t know what to do, I locked the door because they like you never know if someone is running around trying to find somewhere to hide,” Shaner added.

Even Carpenter says she had never heard something that alarming in this part of town.

“We hear gun shots a lot around here but that was the loudest I’ve ever heard a gunshot,” Carpenter said.

Just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Lansing Police Department confirmed the homicide of a 37 year-old male that lives in the Lansing area.

Despite what happened, people we spoke to still say they believe they live in a safe part of town.