Lansing Police confirm homicide at 5100 block of Wexford

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department have confirmed the homicide of a 37 year-old male that lives in the Lansing area.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Wexford and Jolly Road just after 6:00 a.m. after a call in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, police located the 37 year-old unconscious male with an apparent gun shot wound.

Police performed CPR on the victim who was later transported to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, police are asking you call Lansing Police Detective Sergeant Todd Johnson at 517-483-6864, Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 483-STOP (7867).

