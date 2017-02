(WLNS) — Everybody’s talking about the Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo, and it’s back in the Capital City this weekend.

This year, the show features 275 exhibits on everything from beauty and fashion, to health and painting!

McLaren Greater Lansing will host 21 booths offering various health screenings, and even 3D and 4D ultrasounds.

The expo will stay at the Lansing Center through February 5th.

Tickets are $9 for adults, and $7 for children.