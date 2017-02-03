Texas boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake hiding inside

By Published: Updated:
Eastern massasauga rattlesnake Dick Dickinson

ABILENE, Texas (AP) – A snake removal expert says rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but having one peer up from a toilet is an unusual occurrence.

Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.

Hawkins says the snake found its way into the house’s plumbing through an exposed pipe.

The boy’s mother decapitated the snake and Hawkins removed 23 others that he found nesting in the storm cellar and beneath the home.

Hawkins posted details of the account to his company’s Facebook page and the post has been shared thousands of times.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s