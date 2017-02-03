Tech News: Facebook Image-Recognition Software and Snap Inc. IPO

LANSING – MI – Facebook just announced a big change to their image recognition software. Before, when you posted a picture to Facebook, you would need to tag or caption a photo to be able to search for it. Now, content of a picture is searchable.

If you want to search for life milestones like a wedding or a graduation, this took comes in very handy. You can see your pictures and your friends’ pictures throughout the years in a simple search. It’s also a great tool for fashion. If you are looking to buy a black dress, you can simply search “black dress” in your Facebook search bar and all of your friends who are in pictures wearing a black dress will pop up.

Some people think this is too much or too creepy but Facebook said it is all for a good cause in making the platform more accessible to the visually impaired. They were built to improve the platform’s automatic alt text (AAT).

Snapchat (SNAP Inc.) just filed an IPO at a $3B valuation.