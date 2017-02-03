“Sasha” Pet Of The Day February 3

Meet “Sasha”, our Pet Of The Day today. Sasha is just over one-year-old and she’s a real Heinz 57 mix. She’s a happy girl who is always ready for fun. Sasha is medium sized dog with a pretty tan and white coat. She’s been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. It’s a good idea to visit Sasha and get to know her at the Capital Area Humane Society or call 517-626-6060.

