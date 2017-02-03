National Wear Red Day highlights heart health

LANSING, Mich. – Friday, February 3 is National Wear Red Day, which is intended to bring awareness to women’s heart health.

The American Heart Association reports that cardiovascular disease kills 1 in 3 women every year, with one heart disease-related death happening every 30 to 80 seconds.

Fortunately, 80% of heart disease is preventable and it’s as simple as remaining physically active and eating healthy.

Simple exercises like parking further away and walking a longer distance, and taking stairs instead of an elevator can work towards preventing heart disease.

Dietary changes can help as well, like eating smaller portions and finding healthier snacks to munch on.

Taking in less than 1500 milligrams of sodium, along with taking simple walks and practicing yoga or meditation can keep blood pressure at healthy levels.

It is also important to consult a doctor in order to check up on your numbers, specifically when it comes to cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar.