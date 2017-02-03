MSU president speaks out on Nassar investigations

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In the face of an unfolding sexual assault investigation involving a former Michigan State University gymnastics team coach, MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon has sent a letter to the university community.

The letter, obtained by 6 News, says she “recognizes the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with details of personally traumatic events” and that the university is “looking into every aspect of this situation with integrity and diligence”.

She calls Dr. Larry Nassar’s behavior “criminal and repugnant” and that the university’s top priority is “ensuring justice is served”.

Simon detailed a timeline of university actions taken since the complaints against Nassar surfaced in August 2016.

Those steps include firing Nassar on September 20, 2016, launching an internal review of his work at the university and reviewing processes, policies and the role of chaperones, informed consent and other areas of operation.

Finally, there should be absolutely no ambiguity that we have always expected and continue to expect every university employee to cooperate fully with any law enforcement investigation, as well as any internal reviews. Any interference with an investigation or review will not be tolerated.

Simon concluded the letter by reinforcing that “sexual misconduct in any form is abhorrent, and no member of our community should be threatened by sexual violence”.

