Judge dismisses another lawsuit in Flint water crisis

Related Coverage Flint water has fallen below federal lead limit

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – For the second time, a federal judge has dismissed another lawsuit that alleges constitutional violations over Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Judge John Corbett O’Meara says allegations of civil rights violations are barred in the case by federal water law. His decision was released Thursday.

Residents accused Gov. Rick Snyder and many other public officials of violating their constitutional rights by requiring payment for contaminated water.

For 18 months, Flint pulled water from the Flint River without adding corrosion controls. As a result, the water caused lead to leach from old plumbing.

Water quality has improved, although Flint residents still are urged to run tap water through a filter or use bottled water.

There are many other lawsuits. Another federal judge has ordered water deliveries if filters aren’t working properly.