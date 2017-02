JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Sad news out of the city of Jackson today.

6 News has learned from fire officials there that a kitchen fire spread through an apartment building killing 2 cats and a dog yesterday evening.

It happened on the 200 block of South Gorham Street.

There was an upper and a lower apartment and both families gout out of the building safely but are now homeless.

6 News is told the fire was an accident and started on the first floor of the building.