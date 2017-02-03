DASHCAM: Eaton County Sheriff deputy hit by suspected drunk driver

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An Eaton County Sheriff deputy is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a suspected drunk driver and it was captured on the deputy’s dashcam.

It happened during a traffic stop just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning on eastbound Saginaw Highway at Canal Road.

A Michigan State Police trooper had made a traffic stop and was being assisted by Eaton County Deputies Stopczynski and Schlegel.

Deputy Stopczynski was standing near the front of his patrol car when an eastbound pickup truck struck the driver’s side of the vehicle and then hit the deputy’s left arm.

Deputy Schlegel and the trooper caught up to the pickup truck about two miles down the road near the Meijer gas station on Saginaw Highway near the Lansing Mall.

The driver, 25-year-old Benjamin Murphy of Lansing, has been arraigned on two misdeameanors: Operating While Intoxicated, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing injury.

He also is charged with a felony count of fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the deputy was treated at a local hospital and will be back on full duty soon.