Baby pantry helping families in need

Aaron Dimick By Published: Updated:
baby-pantry

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — You’ve heard of food pantries for people in need, but what about baby pantries for parents who are struggling?

That’s what one woman in Jackson has put together to make sure babies have everything they need to thrive.

It’s a small location that serves a big purpose, giving out baby clothes, toys, diapers, and formula free to families in need.

“I just wanted to help people. There’s just a struggle and there’s a great need for Jackson,” said baby pantry creator Regine Keyes.

Being a mom herself, Keyes understands all the costs that come along with being a parent, so she was inspired to help others struggling to provide for their babies.

She started the Jackson Baby Pantry in her apartment nearly two years ago.

Needing more space, she worked with the group Together We Can Make a Difference, and now operates the pantry out of its garage on Wilkins Street.

The local mom is overwhelmed with how many people need a helping hand.

“They’re pretty thankful for this being open in that it’s free to the community,” Keyes said.

There’s been a big showing from the community.

Lots of people have been stopping by and packing this pantry with donations.

“I would say the most need would be formula, diapers, and wipes,” Keyes said.

The baby pantry is open Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Keyes hopes to expand her mission beyond this humble beginning.

“I would like to be funded soon and have a building for everything,” Keyes said.

The operation also has clothes and items for children of all ages, from baby to pre-teen.

Together We Can Make a Difference is located at 224 W. Wilkins Street in Jackson.

You can contact the pantry by sending an email to babypantrymi@gmail.com

The pantry also has a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MichiganBabyPantry

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s