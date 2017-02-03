Baby pantry helping families in need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — You’ve heard of food pantries for people in need, but what about baby pantries for parents who are struggling?

That’s what one woman in Jackson has put together to make sure babies have everything they need to thrive.

It’s a small location that serves a big purpose, giving out baby clothes, toys, diapers, and formula free to families in need.

“I just wanted to help people. There’s just a struggle and there’s a great need for Jackson,” said baby pantry creator Regine Keyes.

Being a mom herself, Keyes understands all the costs that come along with being a parent, so she was inspired to help others struggling to provide for their babies.

She started the Jackson Baby Pantry in her apartment nearly two years ago.

Needing more space, she worked with the group Together We Can Make a Difference, and now operates the pantry out of its garage on Wilkins Street.

The local mom is overwhelmed with how many people need a helping hand.

“They’re pretty thankful for this being open in that it’s free to the community,” Keyes said.

There’s been a big showing from the community.

Lots of people have been stopping by and packing this pantry with donations.

“I would say the most need would be formula, diapers, and wipes,” Keyes said.

The baby pantry is open Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Keyes hopes to expand her mission beyond this humble beginning.

“I would like to be funded soon and have a building for everything,” Keyes said.

The operation also has clothes and items for children of all ages, from baby to pre-teen.

Together We Can Make a Difference is located at 224 W. Wilkins Street in Jackson.

You can contact the pantry by sending an email to babypantrymi@gmail.com

The pantry also has a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MichiganBabyPantry