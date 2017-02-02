This Morning: Woody makes her spring prediction

HOWELL, Mich – It’s Groundhog Day.

There’s nothing scientific about it but it’s a long-standing tradition and folks will have a lot of fun with it in Howell today.

6 News reporter Mariah Harrison met up with Woody the Woodchuck this morning at the Howell Nature Center.

She spent quality time this morning with Michigan’s official ground hog, Woody.

This is Woody’s big day and she was assisted by Wildlife director Dana Debenham.

She explained that Woody wakes up around 6:00 a.m. and gets ready for her 8:15 a.m. prediction.

Tradition is that if the groundhog comes out and see its shadow there will be six more weeks of winter.

Woody works a little differently.

She has a selection of special snacks and, based on the selection she makes, determines when spring will arrive.

Last year Woody predicted an early spring.

And this year’s prediction?

Get ready for six more weeks of winter.

We’ll see what the StormTracker 6 meteorologists have to say about that.