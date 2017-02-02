Waverly Board of Education apologizes for shutting down meeting

Related Coverage Waverly HS students demonstrate in support of teachers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Waverly Community Schools Board of Education is apologizing for shutting down comments at a public meeting last month.

The Board has scheduled a special meeting to give people who could not comment on January 23 an opportunity to make their opinions heard.

At the January 23 meeting the Board attempted to limit the Public Comment period.

When boardmembers felt the time limit had been exceeded they walked out of the meeting and went into a closed session.

The Board, upon advice from its legal counsel, now says its policy on Public Comment is not legal and the total time allotted for public comment cannot be arbitrarily limited.

Now the Board has scheduled a special meeting for February 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Middle School to provide an opportunity for people who were denied an opportunity to speak last month to talk.

The Waverly Community School teachers have been working without an contract since July 1 of last year.

Last month a group of Waverly High School students walked out of classes in a show of support for their teachers.

