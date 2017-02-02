Study ranks Michigan schools among lowest performing in the country

A University of Michigan Professor is taking issue with our State’s schools, and has published a study on why change is needed.

“Michigan’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress has been quite disappointing in recent years,” says Brian Jacob, Professor of Education and Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

Jacob says, research shoes that between the years of 2003 and 2015, out of all 50 states, Michigan schools have shown the least amount of growth when it comes to NAEP testing and academic performance.

“Michigan has actually, their proficiency rates have gone down, that means there are fewer students today, that are proficient than there were in 2003,” says Jacob.

He calls it, a “name and shame” strategy, publicly identifying the lowest performing states, which then motivate them to get the resources they need to improve.

Although, Jacob claims solutions won’t come right away, he believes the federal government needs to step up.

Officials at the Michigan Education Association agree, saying the first step is to create better communication between policy makers and state educators.

“They’re in constant communication everyday with their students, with parents, they’re on the front lines and they have good insights into what needs to happen at the local level to make things work,” says Doug Pratt, Director of Public Affairs at the Michigan Education Association.

Jacob is calling on the Federal Department of Education to take action.

He hopes, that by highlighting where state’s rank on the list, federal officials will help make the changes needed to improve the standings.