State lawmakers introduce bills aimed at transparency of heads of state

LANSING, Mich. – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers resurrected a package of bills aimed at the transparency of the heads of the state government.

The bills would eliminate exemptions that lawmakers and the governor’s office have from the Freedom of Information act.

The package won overwhelming support in the state house last year, but never cleared in the senate.

Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says he has concerns releasing records regarding constituents who communicated with their representatives.

The legislation’s sponsors say the bills address those concerns.

