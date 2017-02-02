Old favorites are again top dog names in Ingham County

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – If you see a dog in Ingham County there is a good chance that pooch could be named either Bella or Buddy.

Those names are the most popular registered dog names in the county, according to Ingham County Treasurer Eric Shertzing.

But there are few unique names that show up on dog licenses, such as Elsa, Vader, Dude, Meatball, Chiquita, Butter, Pixel and Leonardo DogVinci.

All dogs five months and older are required by law to have a license that proves it is current on vabies vaccinations and the dog legally belongs to someone.

There are currently more than 21,000 dogs currently registered in the county.

So what are the top 10 dog names in 2016?

Female

1. Bella

2. Daisy

3. Lucy

4. Molly

5. Maggie

6. Sadie

7. Sophie

8. Gracie

9. Zoey

10. Chloe

Male

1. Buddy

2. Max

3. Charlie

4. Cooper

5. Jack

6. Toby

7. Rocky

8. Bear

9. Buster

10. Duke

“A license is a dog’s ticket back home,” says Ingham County Treasurer Eric Schertzing. “It not only helps with public safety by making sure dogs are up to date with rabies vaccines, but it’s

also one of the best ways to identify lost pets.”

In Ingham County lost dogs that have licenses are held by Animal Control longer than unlicensed strays.

A license reunite lost dogs with owners.

A signed certificate of a rabies vaccination by a licensed veterinarian is required to purchase a dog license.

There is also the option for a three-year dog license, which requires a three-year vaccination certificate.

Prices for dog licenses differ depending on if a dog is spayed or neutered, and start at $14 per year.