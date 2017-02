LANSING, Mich. – Lansing Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on the city’s south side Wednesday night.

A man says two men and a woman robbed him of some personal items, then got away in a maroon Impala.

He was travelling near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Mary Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when it happened.

The victim also says he knows the people who robbed him.

Police say they have checked several addresses for the suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.